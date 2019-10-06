Lady Gaga Celebrates A Milestone By Dyeing Her Hair Everyone’s Favorite Color

Lady Gaga is celebrating a major professional feat in classic Gaga fashion: with a new look. She announced on Instagram that the Star Is Born soundtrack has officially sold 6 million copies worldwide — or, in her words, the album has gone “6 times pink platinum.” Frederic Aspiras, her longtime hairstylist, congratulated Gaga with multiple pink hearts.
Gaga has never been one to shy away from trying new colors, and this year, she has definitely focused on pastel shades: she rang in 2019 with a dusty lilac before switching to silver and, finally, going cotton candy blue just in time for the Golden Globes. “Gaga was the one who wanted blue hair for the Golden Globes,” Aspiras told Refinery29 last month. “Color is what we are known for, so that night we stayed true to her individuality. If she went out there with just blonde hair, it wouldn’t have been true to who she really is.”
It was really only a matter of time before Gaga dyed her hair pink, as the color has been having a moment this year: everyone from Maisie Williams to Killing Eve’s Villanelle has rocked a variation of rose. But, as all Gaga fans know, she doesn’t follow trends — she starts them. Her bubblegum shade is a colorful departure from the lighter pinks we have been seeing everywhere this year, and with her ever-evolving hair, it could be a matter of months before Gaga tries something else entirely.
