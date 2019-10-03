How To Be Jon Snow & Daenerys Targaryen For Halloween

Warning: This post will contain references to and potential spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones had space for hour-long nocturnal battles, fire-raising witches, and a parade of sociopaths. But romance? No, there's no room for warm and fuzzies in Winterfell.
Take the last of the Targaryens as an example. In a Disneyfied version of the fantasy epic, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) would have ended up ruling as soulmates. That is definitely not what happened.
This Halloween, remember the Westeros that might have been, had the last remaining Targaryens been able to walk into a sunset made more vivid by dragon fire.
Daenerys and Khal Drogo costumes are so 2012. In these hectic times, channel Games of Thrones long-lost reltives turned lovers turned enemies. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen make the best Game of Thrones couples costumes.