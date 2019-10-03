Miley Cyrus Met A New, Totally Normal Guy

After back-to-back breakups with husband Liam Hemsworth and reported girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus is continuing to live her best, spookiest life. At least, that’s how it seems from Cyrus’ Instagram featuring some potential new partners.
On Wednesday, Cyrus shared some photos from what (we hope!) is her visit to a haunted house. There, she met some eligible ghouls.
"Met a couple new potential partners," Cyrus captioned the slideshow, the opening of which features her cuddling up to a zombie. "Felt like I was on The Bachelorette."
Wherever Cyrus was — she’s wearing the same outfit in a few different slideshow photos on Instagram — it appears she was really embracing that autumn aesthetic. In a second set of slideshow photos, she is hanging out with goats and pigs in petting zoo. In a third, Cyrus sits happily amongst some pumpkins.
“OCTOBER 1st was LIT,” Cyrus wrote on a pic of her lounging on some hay.
“Those are some BIG OLE pumpkins,” joked sister Brandi Cyrus in the comments.
Cyrus may be having fun here, but she’s also getting down to work. In an Instagram story posted Wednesday, Cyrus shared that she’s working on stuff in the studio.
“I am so fucking inspired right now,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Thanks new moon!”
To be fair, it's not like Cyrus has been all play and no work lately. The singer just released the single “Slide Away,” which is seemingly about the end of her relationship with Hemsworth and a sequel of sorts to love song “Malibu.” A music video for the song echoed back to Cyrus’ party anthem “We Can’t Stop,” just through a more mature, jaded lens. Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey also recently collaborated on a song for the new Charlie's Angel film, titled "Don't Call Me Angel."
Stay tuned to see if Cyrus calls upon some of her new, creepy friends for a remix of “The Monster Mash.” The perfect song to work on under the new moon!
Refinery29 reached out to Cyrus for comment.
