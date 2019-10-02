Why The Timing Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Lawsuit Matters

Still, it's possible that Prince Harry's letter backfires. The British tabloid is already defending itself, and with so much hate already geared towards Meghan, the lawsuit could poke the proverbial bear further. He acknowledged as much in his letter, writing "though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one." Will the people agree and throw their support behind the couple in the wake of their lawsuit — or side with the tabloids seemingly determined to cut them down?