Prince Harry Couldn't Believe Princess Diana Was Dead

In the immediate aftermath of Diana's death, the royal family made every effort to keep everyday life as normal as possible for Harry and his brother Prince William, who was 15 at the time. Less than 24 hours after receiving the news, they even attended church services where no mention of Diana's death was made. According to Tina Brown's Channel 5 documentary Diana: 7 Days That Shook The Windsors, things felt so normal that Harry didn't know whether or not the news was true.