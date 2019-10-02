The cut may be polarizing now, but when filming for the movie based on Shakespeare's play Henry V began, The King's makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi knew it was necessary for the role. Although the original text has been adapted before (including in 1989's Henry V starring Kenneth Branagh, and the 2012 British television film of the same name with Tom Hiddleston), this version of the story — directed by David Michôd and written by Michôd and Joel Edgerton — hinged on the historically accurate details, including the kind of haircut a young king would actually sport in 1413. "We had to follow the rules of the period [and] make this extreme haircut," Bertolazzi tells Refinery29. "If we didn't, we'd lose the idea of the period."