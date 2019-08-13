Twitter Can't Handle Timothée Chalamet's Hair In The Little Women Trailer

This post contains spoilers for Little Women.
The Little Women trailer is finally here and, as expected, it does not disappoint. This isn't the first time Louisa May Alcott's 1868 coming-of-age classic has been reimagined onscreen, but this is the first time an adaptation has starred Timothée Chalamet and his famous hair.
Well-informed Chalamet fans know that the actor's hair has always been a Thing: Ever since his breakout role as Elio in Call Me By Your Name, he's garnered a lot of attention for his evolving hairstyles. Now, it's the actor's stint as the 19th century boy-next-door Theodore "Laurie" Laurence in the Greta Gerwig-directed film that has fans swooning already — and tweeting about it. A lot.
Advertisement
While most fans are making general comments about how impressively mussed Chalamet's hair appears for a post-Civil War soft boy...
I’ve been staring at this moment of windblown hair perfection for the last 10 min so yes, LITTLE WOMEN pic.twitter.com/w4dama1RLQ— jen yamato (@jenyamato) August 13, 2019
i'm here for Timmy's BHE (Big Hair Energy)#LittleWomen pic.twitter.com/L5Wb5tVD6h— Ed Stevens (@edd_gosbender) August 13, 2019
that scene with the fluffy timothee chalamet hair? perhaps it awakened something in me— Tanvi (@rosegoldmoon) August 13, 2019
It's crazy this is what Timothée Chalamet's hair looks like during all of "Little Women." pic.twitter.com/ZG2K2vPDQX— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) August 13, 2019
Others are campaigning for Chalamet's hair to earn its own Academy Award nomination.
Is it premature to start an Oscar campaign for Timothée Chalamet's hair in Little Women? pic.twitter.com/TJBteucUr6— Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) August 13, 2019
Give Timothee Chalamet’s hair the Oscar #LittleWomen— Trey Williams (@Trey3Williams) August 13, 2019
Of course, Chalamet and his windblown hair are hardly the most important part of the movie; it features an all-star cast of women well-equipped to tell the tale of the famous March sisters, including Emma Watson (Meg March), Saoirse Ronan (Jo March), Eliza Scanlen (Beth March), Florence Pugh (Amy March), Laura Dern (Marmee March), and Meryl Streep (Aunt March). But from the Twitter reactions alone, you'd think Chalamet's hair was poised to cause more emotional wreckage than the story's infamous death. Once the dust has settled, at least you'll have his bowl cut in The King to bring you back to earth...
Advertisement