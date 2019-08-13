Story from Celebrity Beauty

Twitter Can't Handle Timothée Chalamet's Hair In The Little Women Trailer

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures.
This post contains spoilers for Little Women.
The Little Women trailer is finally here and, as expected, it does not disappoint. This isn't the first time Louisa May Alcott's 1868 coming-of-age classic has been reimagined onscreen, but this is the first time an adaptation has starred Timothée Chalamet and his famous hair.
Well-informed Chalamet fans know that the actor's hair has always been a Thing: Ever since his breakout role as Elio in Call Me By Your Name, he's garnered a lot of attention for his evolving hairstyles. Now, it's the actor's stint as the 19th century boy-next-door Theodore "Laurie" Laurence in the Greta Gerwig-directed film that has fans swooning already — and tweeting about it. A lot.
While most fans are making general comments about how impressively mussed Chalamet's hair appears for a post-Civil War soft boy...
Others are campaigning for Chalamet's hair to earn its own Academy Award nomination.
Of course, Chalamet and his windblown hair are hardly the most important part of the movie; it features an all-star cast of women well-equipped to tell the tale of the famous March sisters, including Emma Watson (Meg March), Saoirse Ronan (Jo March), Eliza Scanlen (Beth March), Florence Pugh (Amy March), Laura Dern (Marmee March), and Meryl Streep (Aunt March). But from the Twitter reactions alone, you'd think Chalamet's hair was poised to cause more emotional wreckage than the story's infamous death. Once the dust has settled, at least you'll have his bowl cut in The King to bring you back to earth...
