Rocketman isn't an Elton John biopic. It's an Elton John musical fantasy. So that means on Halloween, anyone can take put on sunglasses and belt "Your Song," and will plausibly pass as the famous showman (including Taron Egerton, who plays him in the movie). After all, it's fantasy.
Rocketman is a parade through John's greatest hits and greatest looks. No matter the era or the income, John's style is always distinctly his — which is what makes it so easy to imitate in a costume.
That's the great thing about being Elton John for Halloween: His "brand" is instantly recognizable. All it takes is a few ingredients: stars, sequins, and over-the-top '70s glasses.
Here's how to achieve some of the best looks in the movie.