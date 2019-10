Be The Grooviest Person At The Party With These Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood Costumes

Disclaimer: Dressing up as a dead celebrity is a fraught process , even more so when the circumstances surrounding their death are as gruesome as Tate's. But Tarantino's film film —— purposefully does not show the end of Tate's life. In fact, the director makes a conscious effort to celebrate her life. And so, in that spirit, this guide will only feature images and inspiration to dress up as Robbie playing the fictionalized version of Tate.