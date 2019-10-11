Be The Grooviest Person At The Party With These Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood Costumes

One of the year's most highly-anticipated movies finally hit theaters in July. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Elle Fanning, Lena Dunham, [*takes breath*], Austin Butler, Timothy Olyphant, and Al Pacino, Quentin Taratino's ninth feature, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, retold the story of Sharon Tate and her tragic death.
Although there were justifiable complaints and criticism about the film, one aspect is not up for debate: The costumes were good. Like, really, really good. They might have even been the best part of the film, second only to the breakout performance of Brandy the Pitbull.
As Halloween approaches, we've laid out all the best costume inspiration from the film's most memorable scenes. Flamethrower not included.
Disclaimer: Dressing up as a dead celebrity is a fraught process, even more so when the circumstances surrounding their death are as gruesome as Tate's. But Tarantino's film film — spoiler alert! — purposefully does not show the end of Tate's life. In fact, the director makes a conscious effort to celebrate her life. And so, in that spirit, this guide will only feature images and inspiration to dress up as Robbie playing the fictionalized version of Tate.