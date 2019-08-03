Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Out Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood’s Depiction Of Her Father

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood may be certified fresh, but not everyone is a fan. Specifically, Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee.
Shannon spoke out against the portrayal of her late father upon OUATIH’s release, saying she was “uncomfortable” that the legendary martial artist was depicted as nothing more than a “caricature.”
“He comes across as an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air,” Shannon told The Wrap. “And not someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others.”
In OUATIH, Bruce Lee, played by Mike Moh, faces off with Brad Pitt’s fictional stuntman, Cliff Booth. Bruce’s character brags that his hands are registered as “lethal weapons” and that he could beat boxing champ Cassius Clay, otherwise known as Muhammad Ali, in a fight. All this before Booth slams Bruce into a car, much to his surprise.
“I understand they want to make the Brad Pitt character this super badass who could beat up Bruce Lee,” Shannon says. “But they didn’t need to treat him in the way that white Hollywood did when he was alive.”
She also called out the scene’s factuality, noting that her father frequently avoided getting into fights with those who challenged him. Nonetheless, Shannon, who is chief executive of the Bruce Lee Family Company, doesn’t blame Moh for Bruce’s depiction in the film.
“I’ve met Mike and I know that he loves my father and he’s a working actor, and I really hold no negativity toward him whatsoever,” she told the Los Angeles Times.
