If you ask Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan) what it takes to be her, she'd probably say gumption — and maybe a really good brisket recipe. But if you're asking in reference to a Halloween costume, the list will look different... and probably cost you less than a pricey cut of beef.
As far as costumes go, Midge lives somewhere on the easier side of the spectrum. While being the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel character IRL would include polished punchlines and an Upper West Side apartment, going as the budding comedian for Halloween requires nothing but a few beauty essentials to get the point across.
