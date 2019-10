Vernoff made sure to point out how new the relationship is, which could hint that it's too early for them to survive something like this. In an interview with TV Guide, Vernoff once explained the draw of MerLuca as how easy it was. "Andrew DeLuca is a wonderful surprise in Meredith's life. He is surprising to her on every level. And I think the biggest surprise for her is how much easy joy this relationship elicits," Vernoff said. With things now getting harder for the pair, the relationship may not have the foundation to last and could instead crumble.