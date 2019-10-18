Meredith has never, not once, played by the rules on Grey's Anatomy. She's broken both hospital laws and real laws numerous times — always in the pursuit of the greater good, of course, but very often with no regard for the consequences. When DeLuca suggested she be more self-preservational, Meredith balked. She retorted that if DeLuca thought she was just going to "sit on [her] mountain of privilege" then he didn't know her at all. The conversation felt very much like the precursor to a breakup and the promo for the next Grey's only furthers that theory.