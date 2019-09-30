Tyler Cameron Bravely Talks About Dealing With An Erection On The Bachelorette

Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron may not want to talk about his maybe-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, but he has zero qualms about sharing some other intimate details of his life...like, say, that time he got an erection on television.
The awkward moment was discussed in Cameron’s new interview with The Ringer’s Bachelor Party podcast. Cameron revealed he got an erection while getting hot and heavy with Bachelorette Hannah Brown during their hook up in Latvia. You can blame his wardrobe for much of the issue.
“I had those tight, way too small pants on,” Cameron explained on the podcast. “We were making out and they were like, ‘Alright guys we have to go, we have to go. I was like ‘No.’ And then finally they made us go, and I was like, ‘Well, now I have a boner and all of America is going to see it.’ And she’s like, ‘Do I need to go in front of you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m just going to show it off.’ “
Cameron’s pants situation didn’t make it into the final Bachelorette cut, and technically, this secret could have died with him and Brown. Still, you have to hand it to Cameron: Clearly, he isn’t embarrassed about the functions of the human body, even if it means giving the camera crew of The Bachelorette an eyeful.
Cameron was far more shy about discussing Hadid — whom he has reportedly been seeing since earlier this summer, and even attended a family funeral with — in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly,” Cameron shared with ET. “[So now] I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now.”
Still, if anyone asks for volunteers to play a game of "Most Embarrassing Date Stories," Cameron will gladly raise his hand.
