Finally, Proof That Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding Is Happening Soon

Jennifer Lawrence quietly got engaged, quietly threw a party, and when she does get married to gallery director Cooke Maroney, it will probably happen, well, quietly. However, she did just drop a clue that the mysterious big day must be going down soon by partnering with Amazon to release her wedding registry. Now, all the people lucky enough to be invited to said wedding can get buying, and the unlucky ones, like us, can get excited.
We shouldn't be surprised that Lawrence isn't keeping fans clued in to the specifics of her nuptials (this Amazon registry actually comes as a surprisingly public move) because she's been open about how casually she feels about this whole wedding thing.
Advertisement
“I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m like too lazy to be neurotic," she said on the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler back in June. "I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got a venue.'”
And now she has a fondue set, copper fire pit, and/or cork yoga mat, depending on how fastidious guests are to the Amazon list.
However, no matter how "lazy" she feels about weddings, Lawrence's feelings towards Maroney are anything but casual.
"I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully," she continued on the podcast. “He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!'”'
This registry, plus the news that the couple was spotted at New York City’s marriage bureau last Monday, means Lawrence is practically already walking down the aisle as we speak (with her coveted Black + Decker food processor in hand).
The countdown is on, even if we don't precisely know when it ends.
Advertisement