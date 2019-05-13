Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Quietly Hosted An NYC Engagement Party

Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney are a truly cosmopolitan couple. They reportedly held a very "glam" engagement party in New York City this weekend, People reports.
Lawrence and Maroney — director at NYC art gallery Gladstone 64 — were first spotted out together in summer of 2018, reportedly after Lawrence's best friend Laura Simpson set the two up. They confirmed their engagement in February of 2019 after Lawrence was spotted rocking a very big diamond on her ring finger.
Styling partners Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson share a photo of Lawrence looking very bridal on their Instagram Monday. She's wearing an L. Wells Bridal dress called the Juliana.
"Congrats to the soon to be Mrs.," wrote the stylists. "Perfect JL looking like a dream in the Juliana dress."
Lawrence and Maroney have kept their relationship pretty low-key. A source for People claims that Maroney is not about that Hollywood scene, which is a huge plus for Lawrence, who is just coming out of her acting hiatus.
It's possible that Lawrence foreshadowed her relationship with Maroney. Back in 2015, Lawrence told Vogue what she wants in a man — and while Maroney might not fit the exact bill, it seems the actress may have chosen to date him because he doesn't care much for the glitz and glam of her A-list existence.
"No one ever asks me out. I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me. I know where it's coming from, I know they're trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings," Lawrence admitted to the outlet. "I'm just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow. I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am."
Still, on occasion, Hollywood comes knocking. The Hunger Games alum took Maroney as her date to the premiere of The Favourite, which stars Lawrence's good friend Emma Stone as well as Lawrence's ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult. Ah, Hollywood!
