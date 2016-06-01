Jennifer Lawrence Attended A Tuscan Wedding, Gave Us Major Goals

Taylor Swift better watch her back because it seems like Jennifer Lawrence may just have attended one of the best weddings of all time.
Not only was the intimate event #weddinggoals, but it also sparked some #friendshipgoals and #travelgoals, Let us explain...
Jennifer Lawrence's long time bestie, Laura Simpson, got married in Tuscany, Italy this past week. The wedding party was small (only 25 guests, People reports) and full of close friends.
You may remember Simpson as Lawrence's hilarious wing woman and date for the 2014 Oscars. She wrote a detailed description of her night on Myspace, titled "I Went To The Oscars and Nobody Cared." She also helped Lawrence not face-plant on the red carpet.
In addition to being pals with Lawrence, Simpson also counts the Ansari brothers, Aziz and Aniz, as close comrades. All three were in attendance of the wedding.
Lawrence was able to dodge all Instagram posts, but the rest of the pictures of the wedding looked picturesque. It's only the cherry on top to imagine the actress goofing off and eating pizza right outside the frame.
The location in Tuscany looked beyond fabulous.
The hashtag, #undertheternoskysun, combining the groom's last name, Ternosky, with the film and book, Under The Tuscan Sun, is pretty brilliant.
Here's Aziz with the bros.
Here's a video of Simpson breaking it down to The Little Mermaid soundtrack.
