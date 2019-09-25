The planet is in peril. Earth’s global temperature is rising annually. With that comes issues growing food, the dwindling of important species within our ecosystem, and the destruction of natural habitats. The good news? Humans can help redirect course.
With government officials apathetic to climate change — or worse, flat-out in denial of it — it’s imperative that people take a stand and speak out. Activists are doing just that. In September, a climate strike of young people — many women of color, and many who walked out of school to protest — showed the power of the collective in fighting this hard-won battle.
Celebrities are joining in on the action, too. Here are the stars who came out to support the saving of planet Earth — because there is no “planet B.”