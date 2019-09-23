Give Sophie Turner The Trophy For Best Beauty At The Emmys

It's no secret that the cast of Game of Thrones had the most fun out of anyone last night at the 2019 Emmys. Between a major Outstanding Drama Series win, countless actors broadcasting backstage antics via Instagram Stories, and two stars — Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke — debuting tattoos on the red carpet, it was clear that, though this may have sadly been their last Emmys together as a cast, they were there to have a good time.
Although they all looked fabulous, there was one major breakout beauty star in the GoT cast: Sophie Turner. Wearing a pink satin Louis Vuitton dress, Turner's glam squad seriously turned it out last night.
First, there was the hair. For the big night, Turner's hairstylist Christian Wood used Wella products to style her golden blonde tresses into Hollywood's current favorite hairstyle — the half-up half-down ponytail. The end result is the ultimate prom-queen-turned-princess look.
As for the makeup, her artist Georgie Eisdell took a note from that blush dress, using shimmery pink shadow on her eyelids and light pink on her lips for a monochromatic makeup look.
With her face highlighted in just the right places to give her an overall glow and a subtle yet effective contour, it's a beauty look we're still thinking about — and plotting to recreate on ourselves — the next day.
