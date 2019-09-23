Usually, there’s at least a little mystery when it comes to the Emmys. That’s what gives viewers fun surprise wins like last year's unstoppable Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sweep .
2019 has no such mystery. Everyone knows the 71st Emmys Awards, airing Sunday, September 22, belong to Game of Thrones. Even after that controversial six-episode finale season.
This year’s Emmys aren’t just about awarding those few hours of farewell television. It’s about celebrating the HBO blockbuster that changed TV forever. Not only did the fantasy series confirm you could still have bona fide hits at a time when audience viewership was plummeting throughout the industry. It also proved television — traditionally the ugly step-sister of pop culture — could be bigger, splashier, and more extravagant than most movies ever dreamed.
Advertisement
At a time when television is questioning what the future holds, Game of Thrones remained a beacon of water cooler success for the decade. That is why it’s dominating the Emmys. It also doesn’t hurt that GoT's cast — including Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Sophia Turner, Maisie Williams, and several other 2019 Emmy nominees — is universally beloved.
That's why Peter Dinklage broke the Outstanding Supporting Actor record on Sunday night with his fourth win for playing Tyrion Lannister.
Now that the technical-heavy 2019 Creative Arts Emmys are wrapped and the 2019 Primetime Emmys are nigh, it’s time to find out just how successful Game of Thrones can be. This is every award GoT has won, from the most famously contentious races to the categories you didn't even know about. We’ll be updating as more inevitable victories are announced.
By the end of Emmys night, Game of Thrones may have more gold than the Lannisters.
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, as Tyrion Lannister
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Ramin Djawadi, Music by
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Tim Porter, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Onnalee Blank, re-recording mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, re-recording mixer
Simon Kerr, production mixer
Danny Crowley, production mixer
Ronan Hill, CAS, production mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, re-recording mixer
Simon Kerr, production mixer
Danny Crowley, production mixer
Ronan Hill, CAS, production mixer
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Nina Gold, casting by
Robert Sterne, casting by
Carla Stronge, location casting
Robert Sterne, casting by
Carla Stronge, location casting
Advertisement
Outstanding Main Title Design
Angus Wall, creative director
Kirk H. Shintani, art director
Shahana Khan, lead compositor
Ian Ruhfass, 3D lead
Rustam Hasanov, lead conceptual designer
Kirk H. Shintani, art director
Shahana Khan, lead compositor
Ian Ruhfass, 3D lead
Rustam Hasanov, lead conceptual designer
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
Rowley Irlam, stunt coordinator
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Jane Walker, department head makeup artist
Kay Bilk, makeup artist
Marianna Kyriacou, makeup artist
Nicola Matthews, makeup artist
Pamela Smyth, makeup artist
Kay Bilk, makeup artist
Marianna Kyriacou, makeup artist
Nicola Matthews, makeup artist
Pamela Smyth, makeup artist
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Michele Clapton, costume designer
Emma O'Loughlin, assistant costume designer
Kate O'Farrell, costume supervisor
Emma O'Loughlin, assistant costume designer
Kate O'Farrell, costume supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Joe Bauer, lead visual effects supervisor
Steve Kullback, lead visual effects producer
Adam Chazen, visual effects associate producer
Sam Conway, special effects supervisor
Mohsen Mousavi, visual effects supervisor
Martin Hill, visual effects supervisor
Ted Rae, visual effects plate supervisor
Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, previs lead
Thomas Schelesny, visual effects and animation supervisor
Steve Kullback, lead visual effects producer
Adam Chazen, visual effects associate producer
Sam Conway, special effects supervisor
Mohsen Mousavi, visual effects supervisor
Martin Hill, visual effects supervisor
Ted Rae, visual effects plate supervisor
Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, previs lead
Thomas Schelesny, visual effects and animation supervisor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, sound supervisor
Tim Hands, supervising ADR editor
Paula Fairfield, sound designer
Bradley C. Katona, MPSE, sound effects editor
Paul Bercovitch, supervising dialogue editor
John Matter, dialogue editor
David Klotz, music editor
Brett Voss, foley editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, foley artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, foley artist
Tim Hands, supervising ADR editor
Paula Fairfield, sound designer
Bradley C. Katona, MPSE, sound effects editor
Paul Bercovitch, supervising dialogue editor
John Matter, dialogue editor
David Klotz, music editor
Brett Voss, foley editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, foley artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, foley artist
Advertisement