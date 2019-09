This year’s Emmys aren’t just about awarding those few hours of farewell television. It’s about celebrating the HBO blockbuster that changed TV forever. Not only did the fantasy series confirm you could still have bona fide hits at a time when audience viewership was plummeting throughout the industry. It also proved television — traditionally the ugly step-sister of pop culture — could be bigger, splashier, and more extravagant than most movies ever dreamed.