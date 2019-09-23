Story from Emmy Awards

Every 2019 Emmy Award Game of Thrones Won, Including Peter Dinklage’s Record-Breaker

Ariana Romero
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
Usually, there’s at least a little mystery when it comes to the Emmys. That’s what gives viewers fun surprise wins like last year's unstoppable Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sweep
2019 has no such mystery. Everyone knows the 71st Emmys Awards, airing Sunday, September 22, belong to Game of Thrones. Even after that controversial six-episode finale season.
This year’s Emmys aren’t just about awarding those few hours of farewell television. It’s about celebrating the HBO blockbuster that changed TV forever. Not only did the fantasy series confirm you could still have bona fide hits at a time when audience viewership was plummeting throughout the industry. It also proved television — traditionally the ugly step-sister of pop culture — could be bigger, splashier, and more extravagant than most movies ever dreamed. 
At a time when television is questioning what the future holds, Game of Thrones remained a beacon of water cooler success for the decade. That is why it’s dominating the Emmys. It also doesn’t hurt that GoT's cast — including Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Sophia Turner, Maisie Williams, and several other 2019 Emmy nominees — is universally beloved. 
That's why Peter Dinklage broke the Outstanding Supporting Actor record on Sunday night with his fourth win for playing Tyrion Lannister.
Now that the technical-heavy 2019 Creative Arts Emmys are wrapped and the 2019 Primetime Emmys are nigh, it’s time to find out just how successful Game of Thrones can be. This is every award GoT has won, from the most famously contentious races to the categories you didn't even know about. We’ll be updating as more inevitable victories are announced.
By the end of Emmys night, Game of Thrones may have more gold than the Lannisters. 

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, as Tyrion Lannister

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Ramin Djawadi, Music by

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Tim Porter, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Onnalee Blank, re-recording mixer 
Mathew Waters, CAS, re-recording mixer 
Simon Kerr, production mixer 
Danny Crowley, production mixer  
Ronan Hill, CAS, production mixer 

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Nina Gold, casting by 
Robert Sterne, casting by 
Carla Stronge, location casting
Outstanding Main Title Design

Angus Wall, creative director 
Kirk H. Shintani, art director 
Shahana Khan, lead compositor 
Ian Ruhfass, 3D lead 
Rustam Hasanov, lead conceptual designer

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Rowley Irlam, stunt coordinator

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Jane Walker, department head makeup artist 
Kay Bilk, makeup artist  
Marianna Kyriacou, makeup artist 
Nicola Matthews, makeup artist 
Pamela Smyth, makeup artist 

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes 

Michele Clapton, costume designer 
Emma O'Loughlin, assistant costume designer  
Kate O'Farrell, costume supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Joe Bauer, lead visual effects supervisor 
Steve Kullback, lead visual effects producer 
Adam Chazen, visual effects associate producer 
Sam Conway, special effects supervisor 
Mohsen Mousavi, visual effects supervisor 
Martin Hill, visual effects supervisor 
Ted Rae, visual effects plate supervisor 
Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, previs lead 
Thomas Schelesny, visual effects and animation supervisor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, sound supervisor 
Tim Hands, supervising ADR editor
Paula Fairfield, sound designer 
Bradley C. Katona, MPSE, sound effects editor 
Paul Bercovitch, supervising dialogue editor 
John Matter, dialogue editor 
David Klotz, music editor 
Brett Voss, foley editor 
Jeffrey Wilhoit, foley artist 
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, foley artist 
