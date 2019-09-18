Story from Beauty

Khloé Kardashian Just Debuted “Cloud Blonde” Hair For Fall

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.
While some celebrities are using the quickly-approaching fall season as an excuse to revamp their look in subtle ways — like Priyanka Chopra going chocolate brown and Kate Middleton adding honey highlights — others are opting for more dramatic makeovers. First, there was Demi Lovato dip-dyeing her hair neon green, and now Khloé Kardashian has debuted a new color we're calling "cloud blonde."
Where, might you ask, did we get the name? When Kardashian debuted this new white-blonde look on Instagram (as is the Kardashian way), she simply captioned the pic with a single cloud emoji. Given the new shade of her hair, how could we call it anything else?
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

☁️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Following in her sister Kendall Jenner's footsteps, Kardashian also decided to accent her newly-lightened locks — which came courtesy of celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham — with a dark root. As with any major hair change in the Kardashian-Jenner universe, we do have to mention that this could be a wig, however it's new and exciting for Kardashian all the same.
Kardashian's been all about the blonde in 2019, going from a platinum-blonde color earlier this year to darker, dimensional blonde in April. Since then she's played with practically every length imaginable, including a Penelope Disick-inspired bob. However, for this look it appears that Kardashian's ready to make "cloud blonde" hair color all her own. Ariana Grande must be thrilled.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series