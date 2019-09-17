Here’s Every Product From Lady Gaga’s New Beauty Brand, Haus Labs

Put your paws up, little monsters: Haus Laboratories is finally (seriously, after months of teasing out this launch, it's finally) here.
ICYMI, Lady Gaga’s highly-anticipated beauty brand was the breakout star of Amazon Prime Day: Early birds were able to pre-order products (and exclusive kits) during the two-day shopping bonanza, and since then, the rest of us have been patiently waiting for the full collection to drop. Well, beginning today, the full Haus Laboratories range is back for good — in addition to three never-before-seen eye products that are totally new.
Here, get up close and personal with every bold product in Haus Labs’ vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free repertoire — and get 'em within two days with Prime shipping.
