Liam Hemsworth Slid Away With Chris For A Post-Breakup Vacay

In the wake of her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus hit up Italy for a girls’ trip with Kaitlynn Carter and sister Brandi. Now, Hemsworth is also relaxing with one of his siblings. According to some new Instas, Hemsworth, his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, and brother Chris are all living their best life on vacation.
Pictures posted on Pataky’s Instagram show Chris and Hemsworth hanging out with friends in Australia.
“Fun trip with the best company!” wrote Pataky in the caption of the slideshow.
Photos include the squad lounging by a pool, getting a group pic on a dock, and generally basking in nature.
Advertisement
Chris also posted photos from the trip.
"Another little hidden gem in @australia," Hemsworth wrote. "Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland."
One person who wanted to join Hemsworth’s party? Lindsay Lohan.
It’s no wonder Hemsworth made sure to block out his calendar for this trip: Hemsworth vacations are notoriously awesome, at least, from the looks of the Instagram pics. Last year, the Hemsworth clan (plus Cyrus, who had just wed Hemsworth weeks earlier in an intimate ceremony) hit the slopes and hung out at a Montana ski resort to ring in 2019.
Hemsworth has not commented on his split from Cyrus since he posted a message imploring fans to give him privacy on Instagram.
“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”
If Hemsworth wants to get away from his breakup drama, an Australian vacation with friends seems like the perfect escape.
Advertisement