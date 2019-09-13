Kim Kardashian Swears CBD Helps Her Sleep

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian West is into CBD — she hosted a baby shower themed around it, complete with a tea ceremony and crystals. And the reality star, businesswoman, and mother just reaffirmed her recent obsession with the stuff.
“How do I do it all?” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and SKIMS Solutionwear founder tells People Magazine. “It is exhausting. I just say CBD. [laughs] But I do... that has gotten me through a lot.”
She says, although she’s not into CBD’s cool cousin, marijuana, she relies on the non-intoxicating stuff for sleep and relaxation.
“That’s not my thing,” Kardashian told People of pot. “I got into CBD a few months ago. It’s saved my life. Even to sleep at night. I like the gummies. I will just use a little bit and fall asleep. I don’t think I would take a Xanax or an Ambien again.”
For the record, CBD hasn’t been approved as a sleep or relaxation aid by the Food and Drug Administration (the only form the FDA has okayed in general is CBD as an ingredient in a drug that treats epilepsy), and there’s no conclusive scientific data backing up the fact that it works for sleep (or anything else for that matter).
Flávio Kapczinski, M.D., Ph.D., professor of psychiatry at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton McMaster University previously told Refinery29 that expectations for what CBD can do are likely inflated, although there is some very preliminary research surrounding anxiety. However, if someone believes CBD is “working” for them, they’re more likely to feel it’s making their life better, thanks to the placebo effect.
Kim isn’t the only one in her family who seems to be obsessed with CBD and its alleged benefits. Kylie Jenner recently endorsed a CBD “happy tea," which claims to calm you down (again, these claims have not been substantiated by any governing body on food or drugs).
And remember this: Just because something works for your favorite celebrity, that doesn't mean it'll work for you.
