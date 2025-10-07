12 Witchy Brands & Tools To Help You Cleanse, Manifest, and Connect to Your Ancestors

But it’s also a season of harvest, moments when we gather the lessons and blessings of what we’ve sown throughout the year. Brujas and healers use this energy to reflect, give thanks, and release. Across Latin American and Latine communities, this could take many forms: a limpia with ruda or rosemary to clear energy, lighting copal or palo santo to call in guidance, or creating a small bóveda espiritual to honor those who came before us.