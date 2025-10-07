12 Witchy Brands & Tools To Help You Cleanse, Manifest, and Connect to Your Ancestors
Spooky season is here, a time of ghost stories, flickering candles, and marathons of horror classics. But for many of us, autumn isn’t just about scary costumes and pumpkin carving (though we definitely love all of that, too). This season opens a portal for honoring ancestors, embracing transformation, and connecting to the unseen.
As the days shorten, leaves fall, and the earth prepares to rest, the veil between the physical and spiritual realms thin. In this liminal space, we can feel our ancestors getting closer, guiding, protecting, and reminding us of who we are and where we come from. From the marigolds and copal on Mexico’s Día de Muertos altars, to rum offerings to the orishas in Afro-Caribbean traditions, to pachamama rituals that return food to the soil in gratitude in the Andean region, this is a time of conversation between the living and the dead.
But it’s also a season of harvest, moments when we gather the lessons and blessings of what we’ve sown throughout the year. Brujas and healers use this energy to reflect, give thanks, and release. Across Latin American and Latine communities, this could take many forms: a limpia with ruda or rosemary to clear energy, lighting copal or palo santo to call in guidance, or creating a small bóveda espiritual to honor those who came before us.
Whether you come from a long line of spiritual practitioners or are beginning to follow your mystical curiosities, autumn invites us to embrace the spiritual. We've gathered some of our favorite Latina-owned witchy brands and tools to help you cleanse the energy around you, connect with yourself and your ancestors, manifest your next chapter, or create your own rituals.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.