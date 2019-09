Chrissy Teigen Says Her Night Was “Ruined” After Donald Trump Tweet

Chrissy Teigen has had some wild nights online, but her Sunday was unlike any other after Donald Trump called her out on Twitter . Actually, he just referred to her as John Legend's "filthy-mouthed wife," but, as the model explained to Ellen Degeneres on her show Wednesday, she still felt she needed to fire back — and oh boy, did she. If you've noticed a lot of people tweeting " President Pussy Ass Bitch " these past few days, you have Teigen to thank, but as funny as it is, she did lament to the talk show host that the whole ordeal ruined her night.