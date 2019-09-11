Chrissy Teigen Says Her Night Was “Ruined” After Donald Trump Tweet

Chrissy Teigen has had some wild nights online, but her Sunday was unlike any other after Donald Trump called her out on Twitter. Actually, he just referred to her as John Legend's "filthy-mouthed wife," but, as the model explained to Ellen Degeneres on her show Wednesday, she still felt she needed to fire back — and oh boy, did she. If you've noticed a lot of people tweeting "President Pussy Ass Bitch" these past few days, you have Teigen to thank, but as funny as it is, she did lament to the talk show host that the whole ordeal ruined her night.
Advertisement
Basically, while Teigen was getting daughter Luna prepped for her first day of school, the President was watching TV. He caught Legend's appearance on MSNBC's Justice For All series that discusses criminal justice reform, but felt the program didn't give him enough credit.
"Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed," he wrote.
....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
While Teigen has been blocked by the president for some time, she said people began sending her screenshots.
"My heart stopped because at that moment you know that you're about to get just the wildest group of people ever," she told DeGeneres. "He just went in. He called John a 'boring musician' and 'his filthy mouthed wife,' which those two things are true. John is boring, I do have a filthy mouth. But when it's you, when the card lands on you that day, it's just really like, 'Oh, crap!' 'cause your whole night's ruined."
As in, the couple spent the evening on their phones, having each other proofread their retorts.
"'Should I say this? Should I say this?' 'No.' 'Should I say this?'" she mimicked. "'No. No, it has to be funnier.' 'No, no 'cause we're mad.' 'Yeah, we're mad.' It just went on all night!"
Trump never responded to the couple's remarks, but it's probably because he knows that if you find yourself in a Twitter fight with Chrissy Teigen, you are absolutely going to lose.
Watch the clip below.
Advertisement