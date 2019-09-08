Meghan Markle Reportedly Flew Commercial To See Serena Williams After Backlash

Being royalty should, in theory, reward you with some luxury, or so that is the tradition. But in her long-standing dedication to the environment, Meghan Markle gave up some luxury in favor of saving the planet.
Amid backlash over using a private jet to travel, the Duchess of Sussex decided to take commercial airline this weekend to New York to support friend Serena Williams in the U.S Open. Even though the initial flight that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, took last month was said to be carbon-neutral, it appears that Meghan didn’t want to take any chances of being perceived as anti-environment.
In a response to criticism for using the private jet, Harry stated in a speech that it was all about balancing his family’s safety with choosing the eco-friendly commercial travel options.
"I spend 99% of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe, and it’s genuinely as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me it's about balance,” he said in a Q&A, according to a short video posted on Twitter.
Harry’s statement was accompanied by an announcement of the first project to be spearheaded by the Sussex Royal Foundation, Travalyst. The project aims, according to an official Instagram post, to make all travel more sustainable, help protect the natural environment of the destinations, and benefit communities long into the future. The charity will partner with Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip Advisor, and more to help enact these changes.
While Meghan is certainly no stranger to criticism and the difficulties of living in the spotlight, it appears that the Duchess of Sussex is not letting it get in the way of living her best life.
