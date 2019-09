On Saturday, Williams faces off against 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu in the Women's Singles final. Last year, she was runner-up to Naomi Osaka after umpire Carlos Ramos docked her a point and then a game for things like throwing her racquet. This not only resulted in an argument between Williams and Ramos, but a larger conversation about sexism and racism in the sports community . But I dare any umpire to make a sexist call against Williams with the Duchess of Sussex in the audience.