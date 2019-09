Meghan Markle’s Denim U.S. Open Outfit Is On Sale Right Now

As for her necklace, it’s also affordable! The Daily Mail reports that her delicate dog tag necklace is a lovely reference to her family, Prince Harry and baby Archie, with an “H” and “A” embossed in the charms. It’s made by Mini Mini, and the dog tags are made of yellow 14-karat-gold and the tiniest diamond. You can also opt for white gold; both metal choices retail for $250. Extra individual Mini Mini dog tag pendants cost $145, and are available in yellow, white, and rose gold.