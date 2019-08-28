Story from Tech

Here's How To Watch The U.S. Open

Refinery29
PHoto: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.
The U.S. Open is in full swing, and tennis stars the world over have descended on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, to compete for the tournament's record $57 million prize money. Among them: Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens, and 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who just won her first-ever U.S. open match. Ahead, here's how to tune in so you don't miss a single match.

When is the U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open is happening now through September 8, and you can check out the full schedule here.
Can I watch the U.S. Open on TV?

Yes! The tournament is being broadcast on ESPN. There's also WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app, which you can access by logging in with your TV provider. But if you're just looking for highlights, you can tune into CBS Sports HQ without any log-in required.

How can I watch if I don't have cable?

The ESPN channel comes with ESPN+ ($4.99/month or $49.99/year), Sling TV ($25/month), Hulu with Live TV ($44.99/month), YouTube TV ($49.99/month), and Playstation Vue (starting at $49.99/month) packages — all of which have free trials, if you're looking to sign up strictly for U.S. Open purposes.
