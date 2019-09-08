Meghan Markle: the people's duchess? If her trip to see her friend Serena Williams in the U.S. Open this weekend was any indication, she's keeping things way down to earth.
Meghan was spotted catching a yoga class at Modo Yoga in New York City's West Village on Friday after she touched down. Modo is known for their "hot yoga classes in an eco-conscious studio," People reports. But it wasn't an exclusive, small class or a one-on-one session: she joined a class of 60 to shake off her jet lag with some downward dogs.
If Meghan had any jet lag lingering, that was probably a good way to get over it. Oh, and the plane trip? In her long-standing dedication to the environment, Meghan gave up some luxury in favor of saving the planet to take it. Amid backlash over using a private jet to travel, the Duchess of Sussex decided to take commercial airline. Even though the initial flight that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, took last month was said to be carbon-neutral, it appears that Meghan didn’t want to take any chances of being perceived as anti-environment.
Finally, Meghan donned an outfit fit for a first lady, a duchess, or anyone with access to a mall: she wore a denim dress and jacket, both on sale for 40% off, from J.Crew. So put that in your sexist "difficult woman" news cycle and try to spin it.
While Meghan is certainly no stranger to criticism and the difficulties of living in the spotlight, it appears that the Duchess of Sussex is not letting it get in the way of living her best life.
This post has been updated throughout with new information.
