Pay attention to red flags on Saturday. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance squares against Neptune, the planet of illusions and dreams. This transit can influence us to over-promise and under-deliver. Make sure that you're able to keep your word while these planets work against each other. Avoid getting disappointed in others by taking everything with a grain of salt. It's important to understand that people have the best intentions and are reaching out for connection. Try meeting them in the middle, once this transit passes.

