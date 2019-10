The last days of summer are here — we're ready to refocus our attention to our studies and work this week with a little help from the planets. Before you move forward, invest time in self-care to make the most out of summer . It's time to look back at who has earned your time and respect this week on Wednesday. Saturn, our karmic ruler, moves direct , rewarding us for well-made decisions . The ringed planet has allowed us to take charge of our schedules and responsibilities since he began moving retrograde on April 29. Consider how you've moved to protect your energy in your professional and private lives when Saturn moves forward on mid-week.