The Latest Bachelor In Paradise Promo Clues Us Into Who’s Probably Getting Engaged

I have to say, season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise started out really, really strong… and then, it got a little boring. Maybe it was that Blake’s whole “I allegedly hooked up with half the cast at Stagecoach” thing came in too hot and nothing after really compared. Maybe it was because Blake’s drama was the only serious issue. But once most of the couples got settled, it seemed like they were really settled. (There are a few notables who don’t follow this rule, but I’ll get to that in a moment.) Could this be the chillest season of Bachelor In Paradise ever? Ha, there’s no such thing as a “chill” season of Bachelor In Paradise. There were only fewer tears this year because Ashley Iaconetti is now happily married and off the beach. But if you missed the crying jags and emotional outbursts, get ready for the Bachelor In Paradise finale, because the tissues will be needed. The promo for the Bachelor In Paradise finale provides significant clues‚ let’s take a look at the already-formed couples.