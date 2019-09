Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop , or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it comes to shopping (for anything, really), loyalty matters. A lot. Perhaps no one is more aware of this habit than beauty devotees, who dutifully siphon off portions of their paychecks to places like Sephora and Ulta Beauty in the name of accumulating rewards points to be redeemed for coupons and freebies. Well, as of September 1, shopping at Bluemercury now comes with a few extra bonuses that the frugal beauty shopper is going to love.