All The New Products Hitting Ulta Shelves In August

You don't need a special occasion or big budget to treat yourself. You can have a mini celebration any day of the week with small things — like sipping a large bottle of wine, saying no to plans to stay in and watch Sex and the City reruns, or buying a new blush palette that costs less than your go-to salad order. If new beauty products are your sweet spot, you'll want to get a good look at all the new launches coming to Ulta in the month of August.
Whether you're celebrating the end of summer, recovering from the realization that Tyler Cameron is probably dating Gigi Hadid (and not Hannah Brown), or you just want to gift yourself for the heck of it, the beauty retailer has something to fit your mood. We've done the searching for you and rounded up the best products coming to Ulta shelves this month. Our favorites: an eyeshadow palette from Jackie Aina and a volumizing "blowout" mascara. Shop all the newness, ahead, because you deserve to drop some coins on yourself for a change.
