All The New Products Hitting Ulta Shelves In August

Whether you're celebrating the end of summer, recovering from the realization that Tyler Cameron is probably dating Gigi Hadid (and not Hannah Brown), or you just want to gift yourself for the heck of it, the beauty retailer has something to fit your mood. We've done the searching for you and rounded up the best products coming to Ulta shelves this month. Our favorites: an eyeshadow palette from Jackie Aina and a volumizing "blowout" mascara. Shop all the newness, ahead, because you deserve to drop some coins on yourself for a change.