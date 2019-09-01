Fans “Ain’t Ready” For Whatever Jungkook Of BTS & Justin Bieber Are Planning

It’s September 1, and ARMY is going bananas on the internet right now. Not just because it’s Jungkook’s birthday, but also because the day brought a hint that something special may be on the way: a collaboration between the BTS singer and Justin Bieber.
Yes, you read that correctly. And it all started when Bieber wished Jungkook happy birthday. “Happy bday #JUNGKOOK. They ain’t ready :) now watch this tweet go crazy,” Bieber wrote.
Um, of course, fans did. “They ain’t ready.” What is that even supposed to mean, Justin? It doesn’t help that Jungkook retweeted Bieber’s cryptic words, really sending everyone into a frenzy.
Happy bday #JUNGKOOK . They ain’t ready :) now watch this tweet go crazy— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 31, 2019
In May, Jungkook was spotted at Ariana Grande’s Los Angeles Sweetener tour stop alongside Bieber and Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun. Many believed that this could lead to a collaboration between Jungkook and Grande, but maybe Braun was really working out some sort of deal between Jungkook and Bieber?
Or maybe all three artists will be collaborating soon. Who knows? Whatever actually happens doesn’t really matter at this point, fans are just shook at the possibility of something coming out of all this hoopla.
IF THEY COLLAB BITCH WE DONE pic.twitter.com/8oSpZ1wTKE— ?????????? (@babysolar_x) September 1, 2019
jungkook went from looking up to justin to getting a birthday wish (and future collab) ? pic.twitter.com/tV8pwLlOqj— ¨̮ JK DAY (@jiminawe) August 31, 2019
Justin Bieber congratulating Jungkook, saying “they ain’t ready” and following BTS’s account, Jungkook retweeting it, DJ swivel replying to it with “???” IS THAT A COLLAB I SMELL?!?!???!#JustinBieber #Jungkook pic.twitter.com/KMHAbZYkW2— ??? ? (@huhluvs) September 1, 2019
Hey Jungkook and Justin, we know pumpkin spice lattes are here and everything, but know that it’s not too late to drop a last-minute summer hit.
