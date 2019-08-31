Justin Bieber Says His Megachurch Sermon Was About Finding “Power In Weakness”

Justin Bieber may be used to performing to sold-out crowds, but recently he stepped on a different kind of stage and led his first church sermon. And, according to his pastor, Judah Smith, it was a service that highlighted Bieber’s natural gift for worship.
On Wednesday, Bieber led the worship service at Churchome in Beverly Hills, preaching about current struggles and how his faith in God is the only thing that has gotten him through hard times. Bieber shared a short video on his Instagram of him singing the songs “Never Would Have Made it” by Warren Sapp and “To Worship You I Live” by Israel Houghton.
“My whole message at church the other day was, there’s power in your weakness. So when you feel weak — there’s so many people in this world who are struggling — there’s just power in that weakness. So, when you fight through that season you usually get to the other side, and it gets better,” he said.
Bieber also took a moment on Instagram to express thanks for his wife, model Hailey Bieber, for supporting him through this difficult season, and preached that things will get better through worship.
“I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds,” he wrote.
Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together
Though the couple are married on paper, they are still in the process of preparing a traditional religious ceremony that is expected to take place in September in South Carolina. According to Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, the couple is still checking out a few venues, but plan to be surrounded by their pastors and church friends, Page Six reports.
Bieber’s powerful service may or may not become a staple at Churchome, but he did say that he would be totally willing to join Kanye West’s Sunday Service, a collaboration certain to excite many.
