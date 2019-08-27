Story from Food News

Fans React To The Return Of The PSL & The New Starbucks Pumpkin Drink

Michelle Santiago Cortés
Photographed by Beth Sacca.
There is something in the Pumpkin Spice Latte that rewires our brains so that we only care about fall all year long. As soon as July comes to a close, something clicks, we smell nutmeg in the air and suddenly, we feel like we’ll die if we don’t have creamy pumpkin goodness right now.
So the anticipation grows and builds and reaches a fever pitch come mid-August that is almost too intense to bare. And in response, Starbucks gives us our PSL a little bit earlier every time. But this year we got a curveball: We don’t just get our beloved PSL back. We also get the first pumpkin coffee drink in 16 years: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.
Advertisement
How are consumers reacting to this seismic shift? It seems like the leaf rakers are thrilled (to no one’s surprise). But how has its cooler cousin been received? Look through the tweets below to find out.
So far, the folks aren't mad about the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. In fact, the leaf-rakers kind of like it.
But the main event is the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and what Starbucks' most loyal followers would call the beginning of fall. Their zeal is incomparable and some put the PSL above all other responsibilities.
Of course, baristas got ready for work today like they were walking into battle.
The anticipation was building for weeks and with it, we were reminded that some people can't stand it when the PSL brings joy to others.
But this morning, we built up the courage to be shameless in our pursuit of pumpkin spiced bliss.
Some Twitter users, however, have been reporting unthinkable cases of PSL-less coffee shops.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Fall Snacks Flavors For The Pumpkin Spice Haters
Dunkin' Donut Has A New Pumpkin Spice Product
Bachelor Nation Has Mixed Reactions To Blake Texts

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series