When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask — diversification is risky. Since the 2018 launch of the brand's hero hydrator, there have been a couple follow-up iterations: the R+R and Overtime, both exfoliating formulas. However, the brand has stuck with the signature aluminum tube that made it a flat-lay favorite.
All three masks have earned top-shelf status in the vanities of IG influencers everywhere, but still, fans begged Hewitt and Gores Ireland for something beyond aluminum. Specifically, they wanted a serum that would really sink in and work against concerns like hyperpigmentation. Now, it's here.
Unlike the thick balm of the Jet Lag Mask or the gel of the R+R treatment, CC Me has a more fluid consistency. One pump in my palm was enough to cover my whole face and neck with the translucent serum. The glow it leaves behind is almost immediate, and there's a faint smell of orange slices — fresh, but not at all overpowering.
According to Hewitt and Gores Ireland, CC Me was specifically designed for anyone, with any skin type, in need of a daily serum that reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation."This serum was crowdsourced," the two co-founders told R29 in an email interview. "Time after time, our community asked us to address hyperpigmentation and dark spots in a product. It was that direct feedback that inspired this launch."
Like other vitamin C serums, this one should be applied to clean, dry skin in the morning as a base layer to your skin-care routine. "I give it a minute to sink in before applying a thin layer of Jet Lag as my daily moisturizer, then I follow up with an SPF. Supergoop! is my go-to," Hewitt tells us.
Whether you're one of the stans behind the mass request for a Summer Fridays brightening serum or you're currently rehabbing residual summer sun damage and dryness, CC Me makes a solid addition to your fall routine. Plus, if the brand's first face mask was any indication, you'll want to pick up your own shiny white pump with a pale orange label to post all over your Instagram feed.
