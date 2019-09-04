Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's Best Hairstyles

We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for all life situations. There's Crazy In Love, for when things first start heating up with your boo, and Irreplaceable, which you can play when it's time for them to hit the road. In addition to a lifetime of love songs, Bey has blessed us with empowering anthems like Diva and Formation when we need to be reminded that we're that one.
Queen Bey has also blessed us with timeless music videos, movies, world tours, iconic dance moves, House of Derón (#neverforget), and a long career of beauty inspiration. Since she emerged onto the scene as a member of Destiny's Child, Beyoncé hasn't veered far away from her trademark honey-blonde hair color, but she has experimented with a ton of styles, including braids, bobs, bangs, and ponytails made for whipping. She's proven that — no matter the hairstyle — she's the ultimate beauty chameleon.
In honor of her birthday on September 4, we're taking a look back at some of Bey's most memorable hair moments.