Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's Best Hairstyles

We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for all life situations. There's Crazy In Love, for when things first start heating up with your boo, and Irreplaceable, which you can play when it's time for them to hit the road. In addition to a lifetime of love songs, Bey has blessed us with empowering anthems like Diva and Formation when we need to be reminded that we're that one.