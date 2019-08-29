“I really never expected it,” says van Haaster. ”We were in New York having dinner and Kim was asking me, ‘What’s in a tulip?’ I didn’t know the answer and I started making phone calls.” Soon, van Haaster was lugging loads of tulips to Leiden University in the Netherlands to study the chemical compounds that make up the plant. What they discovered was better than they could have hoped: Not only do tulips hold their entire weight in water and serve as a natural humectant, but they are also one of the only flowers that continues to grow up to an inch or more after it’s been cut. That’s thanks to Auxin, a plant hormone derived from amino acids that elongates the cells and promotes collagen. “We’ve enhanced that in our proprietary tulip complex and that’s the backbone of the line,” Jensen says.