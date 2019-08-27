Miley Cyrus Just Unveiled A New Breakup Tattoo At The MTV VMAs

It's been almost a week since news broke that Liam Hemsworth was filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus — just 10 days after their split — and Cyrus seems to be making strides to move forward. Not only did the singer release a new breakup song, titled Slide Away, and then perform it on the MTV VMAs stage, but she also debuted a new tattoo the same night that seems to reference the split (much more directly than the potential meaning behind that Visconti coat of arms she unveiled, too).
During the performance, and in a photo captured backstage of the singer, the newest addition to her tattoo collection can be seen on her left bicep. The scripted quote reads, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free" — a line from the 1990 Pixies track The Thing.
While the deeper meaning of the tattoo hasn't exactly been confirmed, the lyric seems timely as Cyrus and Hemsworth part ways for what seems like the last time after a decade of being on and off. Between this, her brighter blonde hair, and that other tattoo supposedly inspired by a recent Italian getaway with a rumored new boo, Cyrus seems to be living out the mantra, "Out with the old, in with the new" — even with her ink.
Advertisement