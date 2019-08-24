Anna Kendrick Is Coming For A Christmas Prince's Holiday Movie Crown

If you love holiday movies and Anna Kendrick, you’re in luck, because the Pitch Perfect star is bringing her quirky comedy chops to the most wonderful time of year.
Disney+ debuted its first trailer for the holiday comedy Noelle on Friday at the D23 Expo, starring Kendrick and Bill Hader as Noelle and Nick Kringle. Sorry, Netflix — A Christmas Prince may have dominated 2017, but 2018's disappointing sequel has left the crown up for grabs, and let’s just say that Christmas is nothing without Santa’s sister.
"For thousands of years we've jingled bells and delivered toys and we must make sure nothing changes that," Kendrick's Noelle says in the trailer.
In the film, it’s time for Hader’s Nick to take his father’s place as Santa Claus. Unfortunately, however, Nick lacks the flair for Christmas that his sister Noelle has. She suggests he take the weekend off to get his mind right, but Nick disappears from the North Pole, forcing Noelle to go on a wild reindeer chase in America to find him and save Christmas.
The film also stars Billy Eichner as tech wiz Gabriel Kringle and Shirley MacLaine as Polly the Elf Kringle, the latter who accompanies Noelle on her rescue mission. Cue some pretty hilarious adventures, which include Noelle lounging in a freezer due to an unfamiliarity with heat and chastising a Salvation Army Santa for wearing shorts.
Written and directed by Miss Congeniality scribe Marc Lawrence, Noelle will be released November 12.
