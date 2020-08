A Comprehensive Guide To Demi Lovato's Huge Tattoo Collection

Lovato got her first tattoo when she was just 16 and has since added over 20 other designs to her lineup. Take a closer look, and you'll notice that every single one is like a landmark in the singer's personal history, chronicling everything from her career come-up and emotional and physical struggles with bulimia and addiction to her public missteps and successful comebacks. Her tattoos are a masterclass in meaningful body art — and you can check them all out, ahead.