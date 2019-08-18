Rihanna Registered A New Song & Fans Are Freaking Out Over It

It’s been more than three years since Rihanna’s Anti was released — but for fans, it feels much, much longer than that.
Though the singer has confirmed that she has an album release planned for 2019, the Navy has not been at all shy about asking the singer for new music, to the point where even Rih herself joked about it over on Instagram. But a recent viral moment has speculation at an all-time high.
On Friday, a fan Twitter account shared that a new song called “Private Loving” has been registered to BMI, or Broadcast Music, Inc., which collects artists’ license fees and distributes royalties. While the public BMI listing does not show a specific registration date, the song’s writing credits include one Robyn Fenty — which fans immediately took note of.
🚨 A new song called "Private Loving" has been registered on BMI. The song is written by Rihanna and Demarco (Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist) #R9 pic.twitter.com/b9rr6bndc5— Rihanna News (@Rihanna2) August 17, 2019
The rumors were further fueled when British singer Monique Lawz and Jamaican dancehall producer Demarco, both credited as co-writers, seemingly confirmed the news.
Songwriters @Moniquelawz and @DemarcoDaDon both confirmed the track "Private Loving"! Let's hope it'll make the final cut #R9 pic.twitter.com/Q4GMhVoQKi— Rihanna News (@Rihanna2) August 17, 2019
It should be noted, however, that neither artist has publicly addressed the speculation as of this writing. A screenshot shows Lawz apparently quoting the original tweet, writing, “I CANNOT BREATH!!!” but that tweet is no longer visible on her account. Demarco apparently interacted with an unidentified sender via Instagram direct message, also shared as a screenshot. Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Lawz and Rihanna for comment.
There hasn’t been any public confirmation from Rihanna herself. Then again, the superstar is mad busy: along with celebrating the Crop Over festival in her home country of Barbados, RiRi has also been promoting the latest products in her cosmetics empire, developing a designer clothing line, appearing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar China, and speaking up against the White House’s immigration policy.
But if — or rather, when — Rihanna chooses to debut her new music, we’re more than ready.
