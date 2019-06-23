Rihanna Made Her View On Trump’s Immigration Policies Loud & Clear

Rihanna is no stranger to making bold statements, and her latest one comes in the form of an Instagram post aimed squarely at President Donald Trump.
The singer debuted her second collection for Fenty on June 18, which paid tribute to immigrants like herself with a special T-shirt featuring the origin and definition of the word immigrant on it. Posing with that shirt and a diverse group of women, Rihanna posted a photo to Instagram with a caption that simply read, “hey [waving emoji] @realdonaldtrump.”
Rihanna’s message came shortly after Trump announced via Twitter that he would delay the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation raids for two weeks so Democrats and Republicans could "get together and work out a solution" on the enforcement of his administration’s immigration policy. The deportations were originally set to begin this weekend and would affect at least 2,000 migrant families, according to CNN.
Advertisement
Rihanna told The Cut she is “prideful” about being an immigrant, and noted that the world tends to forget that she comes from a background similar to those of the people the Trump administration is ready to deport without a care in the world.
"Wherever I go, except for Barbados, I’m an immigrant. I think people forget that a lot of times. I think they see Rihanna the brand,” she said. “But I think it’s important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me. A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt."
Wonder if Trump will remember that the next time he tries to play a Rihanna song at a rally while rambling about building a wall.
Advertisement