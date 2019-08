Though the nonchalance around Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s return to the streets where she grew up makes sense – many of the people closest to the singer turned beauty mogul are those she was tight with long before Jay Z offered her a record deal – it doesn't quite translate to the thousands of tourists who flock to the island to soak up some of its magic. Her brother, Rorrey Fenty, hosted a party at Nikki Beach club in the build-up to Kadooment Day. Photographers started gathering by the front entrance, one of the toilet cubicles had been locked and there was a sudden surge towards the door. "She's here!" one American accent bellowed through the growing crowds. "Rih-ann-AHHHHH!" someone else screamed. I hung back and tried to play it cool, watching international Ri Ri fans freak out while the staff and locals accustomed to her fame waited for the mania to calm down. Don't get me wrong, there’s an unmistakable sense of pride within the Bajan community when she does come up in conversation. But no one I met was about to climb over tables barefoot in a bikini to snap a blurry photo on their iPhone.