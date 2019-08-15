Maybelline's Best-Selling Lipstick Just Got The Cutest Summer Upgrade

Whether you swear by them daily or only break one out for the greasiest of pizza slices, a good liquid lipstick has quickly become a makeup bag must-have. And if there's one that almost everyone agrees on, it's Maybelline's Superstay Matte Liquid Lipstick. Available in a rainbow of shades — all of them just $7 per tube — it's no surprise that the intensely-pigmented, budge-proof formula has become a top-seller.
Now, just in time for back-to-school season, the drugstore fan-favorite has just gotten a major makeover thanks to Ashley Longshore, a New York City-based artist known for her lively portraits, including her powerful depiction of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a whimsical Alexander Hamilton, clad in Elton John-approved rhinestone sunglasses.
“My love of color is always what really makes my artwork 'pop,' and the Maybelline shades really emphasize this,” Longshore said in a press release. “I have always found synergies between makeup and art as tools to express myself, and I hope this collection empowers others to do the same.”
The brand-new collab spans six of Maybelline's most popular lipstick shades ranging from Loyalist, a creamy beige-pink, to Pioneer, a fire-engine red, as well as the aptly-selected Artist (a vivid fuchsia) repackaged in Longshore's whimsical, pop-art designs.
As far as shopping the limited-edition drop goes, there's one tiny catch: Unlike the permanent collection, Longshore's dressed-up tubes are only carried in packs of two and six, priced at $16 and $45 respectively. Whether you decide to hoard them all for yourself or gift some to a lucky friend is entirely up to you.
