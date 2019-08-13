Ulta Just Made It So Much Easier To Discover Indie Beauty Brands

New brands will be selected throughout the year to join the program, which gives emerging founders the chance to have their products showcased while also giving customers an opportunity to discover something they might not have otherwise considered. On top of highlighting innovative new launches, Ulta also wants to use the platform to tell meaningful brand stories. "What makes the brands in this collection so special are their founders, who all share a deep passion for beauty and saw an opportunity to evolve the industry," says Haus. "Their stories are empowering and share a message with our guests that goes beyond skin deep."