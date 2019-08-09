Back in June, Katherine Schwarzenegger married Chris Pratt at an intimate ceremony in Maria Shriver's backyard, and she was every bit the au naturale bride. She wore a simple, fitted white gown, and her long, brunette waves spilled all the way down her back. Now, exactly two months since tying the knot, the newlywed made a dramatic change to her look, and chopped her hair to the shortest length she's ever had: Hollywood's favorite lob.
Based on the Instagram-reveal posts, it appears the haircut — which came courtesy of celebrity stylist Bridget Brager — actually took two attempts to perfect.
First, Brager posted a headshot of Schwarzenegger with a fresh mid-length cut. The style was definitely shorter, but only by maybe 4 to 5 inches. Schwarzenegger reposted the soft-reveal shot with a cryptic caption. "Right before we went even shorter," she wrote.
As the caption suggests, Schwarzenegger was itching to take her ends up even shorter, and according to her most-recent Instagram Story and the latest paparazzi shots of the newlywed, shorter she went.
Though the trial-run, mid-length haircut was definitely pretty — accessorized with pearl-lined hair pins and everything — we're definitely partial to the blunt, more purposeful lob that Schwarzenegger went for the second time around. Let the latest iteration of the A-list lob inspire your own pre-fall haircut or, if you're also a summer bride with mile-long hair, a freeing post-wedding chop.
